Firefighters save cat from house fire on South Amite Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved a cat from a house fire on along South Amite Drive around 5:30 Monday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, no one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters were able to save the family's cat.

Fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire that started in the living room.

The Red Cross was called to assist two adults and four children that lived in the house.