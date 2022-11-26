Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters rescued pets from burning home off Perkins Road Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved two animals from a burning house off Perkins Road Friday afternoon after a resident accidentally left the stove on.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at a home on Christian Street, not far from Perkins Road, shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.
Crews arrived to find light smoke spilling out from the home's roof. After forcing their way into the home, they made their way to the kitchen and found the stove engulfed in flames.
No one was home at the time, but firefighters rescued a small dog and a cat from the burning house. The animals made it out unharmed. Photos show rescuers treating the pets with tiny, furry friend-sized oxygen masks.
Officials said the fire was contained to the kitchen area, but the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.
Fire investigators later discovered the fire was accidental, caused by a resident forgetting to turn off the stove before leaving home.
