Firefighters rescue driver from 18-wheeler wreckage on I-55 in early morning crash
AMITE CITY - A driver was rescued from the wreckage of their overturned 18-wheeler early Sunday morning.
Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1 said the single-vehicle crash happened on I-55 at the northbound on-ramp of the Amite Exit.
Firefighters were able to save the driver from the vehicle. The driver sustained only minor injuries, according to a statement from the fire district.
"Your firefighters worked through the cold and challenging elements to free the victim from the wreckage," the statement said.
Officials report the northbound on-ramp will remain closed until further notice.
