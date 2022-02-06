58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters rescue driver from 18-wheeler wreckage on I-55 in early morning crash

4 hours 48 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, February 06 2022 Feb 6, 2022 February 06, 2022 10:41 AM February 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

AMITE CITY - A driver was rescued from the wreckage of their overturned 18-wheeler early Sunday morning.

Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1 said the single-vehicle crash happened on I-55 at the northbound on-ramp of the Amite Exit.

Firefighters were able to save the driver from the vehicle. The driver sustained only minor injuries, according to a statement from the fire district.

"Your firefighters worked through the cold and challenging elements to free the victim from the wreckage," the statement said.

Officials report the northbound on-ramp will remain closed until further notice.

