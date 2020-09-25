Firefighters: Arsonist sets porch of Bartlett Street home on fire

BATON ROUGE - Before sunrise on Friday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled an intentionally set fire that caused $10,000 in damages to a home off Choctaw Drive.

The fire occurred within the 2800 block of Bartlett Street shortly before 4:45 a.m. When first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene they found the home's front porch in flames.

Working quickly, they extinguished the blaze in less than fifteen minutes, successfully preventing it from spreading beyond the porch's exterior wall and awning.

Thanks to the cautious yet swift actions of first responders, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Firefighters say the home had been under renovation due to a tree falling on it in June, and no one was living in it at the time of the fire.

After an investigation, officials determined that the blaze was started by an arsonist whose identity is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.