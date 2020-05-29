Fired Minneapolis officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS - A fired police officer who was seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck in a video that ignited riots in Minnesota has been arrested.

WCCO reports that Derek Chauvin was taken into custody Friday for Floyd's May 25 death. Chauvin, a former 19-year veteran with the Minneapolis Police Department, was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes in the now-viral video.

Prosecutors announced in a news conference Friday that Chauvin is facing charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

BREAKING: Derek Chauvin, the arresting officer involved in the death of George Floyd, has been charged with third degree murder as well as manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announces. https://t.co/FAV8Slh5VZ pic.twitter.com/po0Wl8VxVM — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 29, 2020

The arrest comes after days of of violent protests that ultimately led to looting and fires in the Minneapolis area.

No details about any other potential arrests have been announced at this time.