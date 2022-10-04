73°
Fire outside White Castle sugar mill filling area with smoke Tuesday afternoon
WHITE CASTLE - A bagasse pile at a White Castle sugar mill caught on fire Tuesday afternoon and filled the highway with smoke.
According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at Cora Texas Sugar Mill along LA-1 around 3:30 p.m.
White Castle Fire Department said the flames are under control but the pile is still burning, causing more smoke in the area.
No structures are on fire and no injuries have been reported.
Bagasse is the leftover sugar cane after the juice has been extracted.
Fire departments from Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Bayou Goula, Bayou Pigeon and Bayou Sorrel assisted.
