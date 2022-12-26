51°
Finale of winter hockey series a sellout
BATON ROUGE – The final game of a three-contest hockey set in downtown Baton Rouge is a sellout.
The last few tickets for the Jan. 2 matchup between the Mississippi Sea Wolves and the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena were snatched up Monday afternoon, according to Ticketmaster.
It’s a strong finish to a series that will be used to gauge interest in a permanent, locally based team, organizers said.
Previous games were played on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.
The last hockey franchise to call Baton Rouge home was the Kingfish, who relocated to Victoria, British Columbia, nearly two decades ago.
