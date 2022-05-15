Fifth annual Soul Food Festival has big opening day

BATON ROUGE - It may be hot out, but nothing is sizzling as much as the dishes being served at the 5th annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival.

The festival is of course for tasting soul food and listening to music, but it's also a cooking competition highlighting regional favorites from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

"The greatest part about this festival is the fact that you have the opportunity to share the love of music, soul food and great people," vendor Gisele Haralson said.

The cooks at Southern D'licious will be entering their boiled turkey necks into the competition.

"We been here for a good little while now. We like coming here to the Baton Rouge Soul Fest and we glad they doing something like this" vendor Jimmie Wilson said.

But they say it's not about what you're cooking, it's how you cook it.

"Soul food is cooking it from the soul. You got to put the flavors in it. It comes from your great-grandparents. That's that black soul."

The fun picks back up again Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.