Fetus killer gets 20 years in plea deal

LIVINGSTON - A plea deal will put a man in jail for the next two decades after he slashed his wife and cut his unborn child from her womb three years ago.

Thursday, the district attorney's office said Jeffrey Reynolds, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter and first degree feticide. Reynolds attacked his wife, who was seven months pregnant with a paring knife in October 2012. The attack happened at the couple's home in Walker.

The woman survived the attack but the unborn baby died.

According to medical reports Reynolds was under the influence of synthetic marijuana during the attack.

The plea came after the district attorney's office obtained approval from the victim and her family, a spokesperson said.

Reynolds must serve 85-percent of his sentence with the department of corrections because it is a crime of violence.

