Latest Weather Blog
Festival of Lights turns downtown Baton Rouge into winter wonderland
BATON ROUGE - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Baton Rouge. The time has come again for the annual "Festival of Lights."
The festival has become a family tradition for many. There are plenty of activities for people to do. Including free ice skating, and a snow-filled slide.
"This is a tradition of my husband and I," Cassandra Shore told WBRZ. "We do this and then we go to dinner. It's just a perfect evening."
Festivities continued with a performance from the Soul Jukeboxx and, of course, a visit from Santa Clause.
"I love watching the joy this brings families, just seeing the community coming together," said Ramson Shore.
It was a big celebration, but not the last one. Click here for a full list of holiday activities leading up to Christmas Day.
The sun is out, temps are in the 70’s, but people are making SNOW in downtown Baton Rouge! The annual Festival of Lights starts in 30 minutes! @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/ErwHGDzn4k— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) November 30, 2018
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bill that would have let parishes vote on carbon sequestration wells in...
-
LSU baseball rolling with confidence after big week
-
Orange soda spills on intersection
-
2une In Previews: You Aren't Alone mental health and live art event
-
Southeastern University Police seeking two suspects in vehicle burglaries, theft