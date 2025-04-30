Festival of Lights turns downtown Baton Rouge into winter wonderland

BATON ROUGE - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Baton Rouge. The time has come again for the annual "Festival of Lights."

The festival has become a family tradition for many. There are plenty of activities for people to do. Including free ice skating, and a snow-filled slide.

"This is a tradition of my husband and I," Cassandra Shore told WBRZ. "We do this and then we go to dinner. It's just a perfect evening."



Festivities continued with a performance from the Soul Jukeboxx and, of course, a visit from Santa Clause.



"I love watching the joy this brings families, just seeing the community coming together," said Ramson Shore.



It was a big celebration, but not the last one. Click here for a full list of holiday activities leading up to Christmas Day.