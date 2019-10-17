Father shot dead in Texas home invasion; wife & young children unharmed

KATY, Tx. - A 29-year-old man was shot dead by intruders in his Texas home, but his wife and young children escaped unharmed.

Authorities rushed to the house in Katy, near Houston, just after midnight Wednesday morning. They found neighbors performing CPR on Brenton Estorffe, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Responders took over and 29-year-old Estorffe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The young dad was killed in a home invasion when intruders shot their way into the back of the house, officials told ABC News on Thursday.

Estorffe's wife and his two children, ages 1 and 3, were home at the time but were not hurt.

The intruders fled without stealing anything, and investigators are still trying to determine a motive.

The victim's wife reported two male suspects, but investigators do not have any additional information on the attackers.