Latest Weather Blog
Fans in a frenzy as LSU Tigers aim for first national title
BATON ROUGE - At the team hotel, they packed the lobby for a send-off. At the American Airlines Center, they were gathered outside to welcome them. And at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, lines formed early so they could get the best seats for the official watch party.
In Dallas, Baton Rouge and beyond, the Tiger Nation is cheering on the Purple and Gold as the women's basketball team looks to secure its first-ever national championship.
LSU takes on Iowa in the big game, which tips off at 2:30 p.m. on WBRZ. Watch a live feed of the Baton Rouge watch party at the PMAC below.
Iowa enters as a 3-point favorite, following its Friday upset of previously undefeated South Carolina.
WBRZ has learned that win or lose, the Tigers will not return to Baton Rouge on Sunday evening. Travel arrangements are being made for early Monday.
Kim! Kim! Kim! #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/txtYt9yNw6— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) April 2, 2023
