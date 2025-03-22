75°
Family to hold balloon release for 58-year-old woman shot and killed in OLOL parking lot
BATON ROUGE — A balloon release is being held for a 58-year-old woman who was shot to death by her former domestic partner outside of the OLOL parking lot on Wednesday.
Patricia Jackson, 58, was shot and killed by 60-year-old Roland Domino outside the Our Lady of The Lake Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Baton Rouge Police said Jackson, an employee of the facility, died while she was inside her vehicle.
BRPD later found Domino on the Mississippi River Bridge and arrested him.
The family will hold a balloon release to honor and celebrate the life of Patricia Jackson.
It is scheduled to take place at the Our Lady of The Lake Hospital parking lot at 6:30 p.m.
The family asks those attending to bring pink and purple balloons.
