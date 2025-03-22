75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family to hold balloon release for 58-year-old woman shot and killed in OLOL parking lot

3 hours 34 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, March 22 2025 Mar 22, 2025 March 22, 2025 2:26 PM March 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — A balloon release is being held for a 58-year-old woman who was shot to death by her former domestic partner outside of the OLOL parking lot on Wednesday. 

Patricia Jackson, 58, was shot and killed by 60-year-old Roland Domino outside the Our Lady of The Lake Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Baton Rouge Police said Jackson, an employee of the facility, died while she was inside her vehicle.

BRPD later found Domino on the Mississippi River Bridge and arrested him. 

The family will hold a balloon release to honor and celebrate the life of Patricia Jackson. 

It is scheduled to take place at the Our Lady of The Lake Hospital parking lot at 6:30 p.m.

The family asks those attending to bring pink and purple balloons.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days