BRPD: Suspect in shooting outside OLOL arrested Wednesday night on Mississippi River Bridge
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon outside of OLOL Hospital and left 58-year-old Patricia Jackson dead.
Jackson was shot and killed outside Our Lady of the Lake Hospital shortly before 4 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department later said the suspect, 60-year-old Roland Domino, was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. on the Mississippi River Bridge.
Officers said the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument that happened in the hospital parking lot.
Domino was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. As of 9:45 a.m. Thursday, his bond was not yet set.
Chief Morse said Jackson, who was an employee at the facility, was in the parking lot leaving work when Domino allegedly shot her.
"It was a targeted attack, someone waiting for her when she got off work," Morse said.
