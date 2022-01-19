Family offers $30k reward after elderly man beaten, bound by armed robber at his home

HOLDEN - A reward worth thousands of dollars is on the table for any information leading to the arrest of an armed assailant who jumped an 87-year-old man on his property and left him tied up after robbing him at gunpoint.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack happened around 8 p.m. Monday along LA 441 in Holden. The victim, identified by family and friends as Lloyd Hutchinson, told investigators he was outside his home when the masked person confronted him.

Hutchinson was attacked and forced to hand over his money and valuables before being tied up. The attacker left the property in the victim's vehicle, described as a greenish/brown 2005 Ford Taurus.

Hutchinson's family shared photos showing him badly bruised and cut in a hospital. He is expected to be OK and has since been released.

"This 87 year old man has lost his grandson, daughter and mother to his children in a short period of time and to now get tied up, beaten and held at gun point to have everything he has worked for stolen from him," Hutchinson's grandson said in the post.

Family members are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the attacker's arrest.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)686-2241.

An online fundraiser was also launched to help replace Hutchinson's stolen belongings.