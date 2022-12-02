63°
Family of unidentified man transported to Baton Rouge hospital comes forward

Friday, December 02 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The family of an unidentified man brought to a local hospital Thursday came forward to bring him home. 

The man was brought to a Baton Rouge hospital by first responders Thursday evening, and police were called to help identify him. Officers exhausted efforts before asking the public for help. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Friday morning that the man had been reunited with his family. 

