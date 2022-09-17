Family and friends of LSU student gunned down on Government Street create memorial in her honor

BATON ROUGE - The family of Allie Rice created a memorial where the LSU student was killed Friday morning while sitting in her car, waiting at a railroad crossing.

Family and friends of Allie left pictures, cards filled with memories, flowers, crosses and even some of Allie's favorite snacks at the memorial on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard.

"She was wonderful, and she was so sweet and good. She was loving and kind and gentle," Allie's stepmom, Kay Rice, said.

"She made friends very easily. Everybody that knew her, loved her. She was one of a kind," Allie's dad, Paul Rice said.

Allie's dad says Allie was out with friends at bar on Government Street, less than five minutes away from where she was found shot to death in her car around 2 a.m.

"It should've never happened, this should not have happened, it should not have happened. She's a beautiful child. She had one year left to graduate LSU, she had her whole future ahead of her," Paul said.

Sources say they believe Rice was turning around at the tracks as a train came by. That's when someone shot her multiple times through her windshield.

"When you hear the words from the police man saying, 'she's with the coroner now, she didn't make it.' It's the most devastating words you can ever hear," Paul said.

Now her family is pleading for answers. Surveillance video from businesses along Government Street have not lead to any significant developments so far.

"We just hope that somebody speaks up, somebody that knows something, somebody that was here in this area, please if you've seen anything, call the police department, call crime stoppers, call somebody, tell somebody, call me."

Police say they are working tirelessly to piece together what shreds of information they can gather to quickly identify the killer, and pushing to get crime cameras in the area, faster.

"Chief Paul has been working hard with getting the camera surveillance systems up, we have that downtown, were trying to push it and make it happen down to major corridors for Baton Rouge. Florida Street, Government Street," said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely with Baton Rouge Police.

But now, her family clings on to hope to find her killer, and urging those to be aware of their surroundings.

"Travel in groups, stay together, get home together, spend the night together if you have to," Kay said.

As of Saturday afternoon, officers said they do not have any leads in Allie's death. Anyone with information should call (225) 389-2000.