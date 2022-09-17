LSU student Allie Rice remembered by friends, co-workers after she was shot to death overnight

BATON ROUGE - Allison Rice, who went by Allie, was just 21-years-old when she was shot and killed in her car at a Government Street railroad crossing.

Allie was a senior at LSU and worked at The Shed on Burbank Drive with many of her family members. She was working the cash register at the restaurant the first day it opened back in June.

Luke Forstmann, one of the co-owners, says Allie always had a smile on her face.

"She had a smile that just lit up the room. She was so bubbly every time she came in here," Forstmann said.

Allie had many things going for her. She was a marketing student at LSU with high hopes for her future.

"She was so excited about graduating and an internship. She was an amazing girl with so much ahead of her," Forstmann said.

Many of the staff at The Shed are left mourning her loss.

"It's just devastating. My staff, they're just crying. She was a part of our family. She was a wonderful girl with her whole life ahead of her, and her only crime was being stuck at a train track," co-owner Chez Ciccone.

Police are still looking for Allie's killer.