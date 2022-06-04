Families search for baby formula continues

BATON ROUGE- Dozens of families lined up outside of the Jewel J. Newman community center on Saturday to get formula for their babies.

"It feels good knowing there is help, doesn't matter where or who it is," one mother said.

For weeks, mothers say finding their babies formula has been difficult.

"It's depressing because you have to hear the crying. Then what if you go far off and they don't have it" another mother, Jayla, said, "I don't really find it in a store unless I got far off like New Orleans or something like that."

"We tried everywhere, we just couldn't find the one he was on."

Fortunately, East Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks said the food bank was given almost 400 canisters of baby formula before the national shortage.

"After going to the stores and seeing the shelves were empty, I realized there was a local need," Banks said.

On Saturday, Banks, alongside Down South Burners of Baton Rouge, gave out those canisters.

"We ended up donating gallons of water to go with the baby formula," President Piere Burton said.

These mothers happy to be able to feed their babies.

"This is exciting to me!" Jayla said.

Banks says she does not believe they will have another formula drive like this, but with some left over, she says they will help anyone they can.