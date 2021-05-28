False River reopens just in time for Memorial Day weekend

Boaters can now hit the False River, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. High water levels and flood debris had the boat launches closed for over a week.

Now, business owners nearby can prepare for the crowds.

"I've been seeing a lot of people posting and saying they're coming out, so I think we're going to do good," said Ashley Lucas, head cook at My Mama's Kitchen.

Lucas says she noticed a slowdown during the closure. She's hoping that will change since the river is back open for boat traffic.

"The weekend that it closed down, it was kind of slow that weekend. The river has a lot to do with our business," she said.

Parish officials say river levels rose above 18 feet after last week's heavy rain. Following a safety inspection by Wildlife and Fisheries and the sheriff's office, those levels dropped to 17'6". That's safe enough to allow boaters to have their usual fun.

"All our people come to the camp and are mainly on that river, so that's how we make our business," Lucas said.

Business owners say it's perfect timing as people get back to normal.