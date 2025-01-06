Latest Weather Blog
Falling tree hit moving Jeep, sent it off the road; Zachary chef dead in crash
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A Zachary chef is dead after a falling tree hit his moving vehicle and set him off the roadway to crash into several other trees.
Louisiana State Police said Jaime Hernandez, 50, of Zachary was driving his Jeep on La. 965 in West Feliciana Parish on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.. Troopers said a piece of a falling tree hit a part of the Jeep and caused Hernandez to run off the roadway and strike several other trees.
Hernandez, a chef at the St. Francisville Inn, was seriously injured and died on the scene.
"Jaime was a cherished member of the St. Francisville Inn family, and we are devastated by this tragic news. Please keep Chef Jaime’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this time," the restaurant said in a release.
LSP said impairment was unknown, but toxicology samples were taken for investigation. Inclement weather may have also been a factor in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Visitation for former President Jimmy Carter begins after six-day state funeral
-
One dead after fatal crash off Rieger Road early Monday morning
-
Livingston Parish hit-and-run suspect in custody
-
Kids get free back-to-school haircuts ahead of their second semester
-
Denham Springs Animal Shelter seeks emergency fosters to protect dogs from freezing...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball beats Auburn
-
LSU men's basketball drops first SEC game of the season to Vanderbilt,...
-
LSU gymnastics defeats Iowa State 197.300-194.100 in season opener
-
LSU women's basketball opens SEC play with a dominant win over Arkansas,...
-
U-High hosts five other teams for the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational