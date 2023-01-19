ExxonMobil launches $500M polypropylene project at Baton Rouge facility

BATON ROUGE - ExxonMobil formally launched a multimillion-dollar project to double its production of polypropylene, a type of high-performance plastic, at its Baton Rouge plant.

The plant celebrated the commencement of its Polypropylene Growth Project at the north Baton Rouge facility Thursday afternoon, accompanied by Governor John Bel Edwards and other community leaders.

The project is expected to create more than 280 new jobs for the capital area, according to the governor's office.

“For more than a century, ExxonMobil has been a leader in innovative technology, community investment and workforce development in Louisiana,” Governor Edwards said.

Polypropylene is a feedstock used in everyday products including lightweight automotive parts that "improve fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emissions," the governor said in a statement.

Read the full announcement below.

Gov. John Bel Edwards joined ExxonMobil officials to celebrate the commencement of operations for the Polypropylene Growth Project (PPG Project), a new production unit that broke ground in 2019. The investment of more than $500 million creates 65 new direct jobs and 219 new indirect jobs, for a total of 284 new jobs for the Capital Region.

The project helps ExxonMobil meet the growing demand for durable, high-performance plastics by doubling its polypropylene production capacity, an increase of 450,000 metric tons per year. Polypropylene is a feedstock used in everyday products including lightweight automotive parts that improve fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emissions.

“For more than a century, ExxonMobil has been a leader in innovative technology, community investment and workforce development in Louisiana,” Gov. Edwards said. “The PPG Project is just the latest example of how ExxonMobil’s investments in our state create career opportunities for our citizens, provide new business for local companies and support community efforts. I’m proud that Louisiana’s strong business climate and competitive incentives programs were able to secure this investment for our state.”

The project is part of ExxonMobil’s Growing the Gulf initiative, a 10-year plan to invest more than $20 billion to expand manufacturing facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

During construction, the project employed more than 650 workers and generated approximately $51 million in direct employee payroll, $18 million in onsite contractor payroll and another $67 million in construction payroll.

“The new polypropylene production unit demonstrates ExxonMobil’s long-standing commitment to Louisiana and, more specifically, the Capital Region,” said Jonathan Morgan, Exxon Mobil’s Baton Rouge Polyolefins Plant Manager. “This major investment would not have been possible without the support of Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, local community members and elected officials. The project allows us to train and hire more local residents while increasing our capacity to meet the growing global demand for lightweight, durable plastics.”