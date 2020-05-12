Expect different look for summer camps this year, BREC says

BATON ROUGE - Summer is fast approaching and things are starting to open up again, including summer camps.

"We most likely will be looking at June 8 to offer summer camps. We'll try for June 1, but just to set the expectation I think June 8 is what we're targeting for now," BREC President Corey Wilson said.

Though it's probably welcome news to many parents, Wilson says registration will be limited and first-come-first-serve.

"It will not be like anything we've had before," he said.

Though BREC is going to try to offer all of its typical summer programs, they will not be able to do field trips.

"Typically, we have 40 kids on the buses and we're not going to do that."

The governor's guidelines say no more than 10 people will be allowed in one room, cutting the typical summer camp class in fourths. Wilson says they still have to figure out if that quota counts for entire facilities.

"We have to do some sort of risk analysis of our facilities and determine which ones we'll be able to accommodate and which ones will be open, but we should have that information forthcoming relatively shortly."

The YMCA has been having camps for kids of essential workers for a while now. They plan on opening it to everyone by May 22, but President Christian Engle says things will not look the same.

"It's going to be very different in the sense that staff will be in PPE. We'll be taking temperatures of kids when they come. We'll be taking temperatures of their parents. Just additional information, additional releases, it's going to be a very different program. But that's still fun for the kids."