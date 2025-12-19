53°
Crime Stoppers asks for help finding man who allegedly stole 3-year-old's Christmas present
BATON ROUGE - Capital Region Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a man who allegedly stole a 3-year-old girl's Christmas present.
According to Crime Stoppers, on Wednesday, a camera in Old Goodwood captured the man allegedly stealing a large Amazon box containing a bike meant as a Christmas gift for a 3-year-old girl.
The man was seen wearing a red beanie, a dark hat and a dark hoodie.
Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information about the suspect or the bike to call 344-7867.
