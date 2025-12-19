53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: College Football Playoff begins!

4 hours 18 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, December 19 2025 Dec 19, 2025 December 19, 2025 1:47 PM December 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!

Friday

College Football:
Alabama @ Oklahoma: Alabama +1.5

NBA:
Heat @ Celtics: Heat +7.5
76ers @ Knicks: 76ers +7.5
Spurs @ Hawks: Hawks +3.5
Bulls @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -6.5
Thunder @ Timberwolves: Thunder -6.5

NHL:
Hurricanes @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Canucks @ Islanders: Canucks ML
Jets @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML
Devils @ Mammoth: Mammoth ML
Stars @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals


Saturday

College Football:
Miami @ Texas A&M: Miami +3.5
Tulane @ Ole Miss: Tulane +17.5
James Madison @ Oregon: Oregon -20.5

NFL:
Eagles @ Commanders: Eagles -6.5
Packers @ Bears: Bears -1.5

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Trending News

Sunday

NFL:
Chargers @ Cowboys: Chargers +2.5
Vikings @ Giants: Giants +3.5
Buccaneers @ Panthers: Buccaneers -2.5
Jaguars @ Broncos: Jaguars +3.5
Steelers @ Lions: Lions o29.5 Total Points
Patriots @ Ravens: Patriots +3.5

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days