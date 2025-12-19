$$$ Best Bets: College Football Playoff begins!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!

Friday

College Football:

Alabama @ Oklahoma: Alabama +1.5

NBA:

Heat @ Celtics: Heat +7.5

76ers @ Knicks: 76ers +7.5

Spurs @ Hawks: Hawks +3.5

Bulls @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -6.5

Thunder @ Timberwolves: Thunder -6.5





NHL:

Hurricanes @ Panthers: Panthers ML

Canucks @ Islanders: Canucks ML

Jets @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML

Devils @ Mammoth: Mammoth ML

Stars @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals







Saturday

College Football:

Miami @ Texas A&M: Miami +3.5

Tulane @ Ole Miss: Tulane +17.5

James Madison @ Oregon: Oregon -20.5



NFL:

Eagles @ Commanders: Eagles -6.5

Packers @ Bears: Bears -1.5



NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD





Sunday

NFL:

Chargers @ Cowboys: Chargers +2.5

Vikings @ Giants: Giants +3.5

Buccaneers @ Panthers: Buccaneers -2.5

Jaguars @ Broncos: Jaguars +3.5

Steelers @ Lions: Lions o29.5 Total Points

Patriots @ Ravens: Patriots +3.5



NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD