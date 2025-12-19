Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Playoff begins!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!
Friday
College Football:
Alabama @ Oklahoma: Alabama +1.5
NBA:
Heat @ Celtics: Heat +7.5
76ers @ Knicks: 76ers +7.5
Spurs @ Hawks: Hawks +3.5
Bulls @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -6.5
Thunder @ Timberwolves: Thunder -6.5
NHL:
Hurricanes @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Canucks @ Islanders: Canucks ML
Jets @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML
Devils @ Mammoth: Mammoth ML
Stars @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals
Saturday
College Football:
Miami @ Texas A&M: Miami +3.5
Tulane @ Ole Miss: Tulane +17.5
James Madison @ Oregon: Oregon -20.5
NFL:
Eagles @ Commanders: Eagles -6.5
Packers @ Bears: Bears -1.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Chargers @ Cowboys: Chargers +2.5
Vikings @ Giants: Giants +3.5
Buccaneers @ Panthers: Buccaneers -2.5
Jaguars @ Broncos: Jaguars +3.5
Steelers @ Lions: Lions o29.5 Total Points
Patriots @ Ravens: Patriots +3.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
