Justice Department begins releasing case files on Jeffrey Epstein, partial batch released
The Justice Department faces a Friday deadline to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein. The convicted sex offender and wealthy financier was known for his connections to some of the world’s most influential people, including Donald Trump, who, as president, had tried to keep the files sealed.
The records could contain the most detailed look yet at nearly two decades worth of government investigations into Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women and underage girls.
The information is being released at this website.
