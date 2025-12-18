64°
Baton Rouge man indicted for allegedly assaulting Border Patrol agents with vehicle

December 18, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was indicted for allegedly assaulting Border Patrol agents with a vehicle, court records show.

Evodio Merida-Tavera, 42, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Dec. 11 for aggravated criminal damage to property and resisting an officer with force and violence. He was indicted for assaulting a federal officer.

The indictment said Merida-Tavera assaulted and interfered with officers and employees of the United States Border Patrol while they were engaged in the performance of their official duties.

According to The Advocate, the incident happened at the Albasha Greek & Lebanese restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard. 

