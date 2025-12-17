63°
LSU freshman lineman plans to enter portal, according to reports

2 hours 8 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, December 17 2025 Dec 17, 2025 December 17, 2025 2:02 PM December 17, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne plans to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Curne, a freshman from Arkansas, started five games this fall in his first season of college football. The former four-star recruit had over 300 snaps this season for the Tigers. 

The portal officially opens on January 2. LSU finishes the 2025 season December 27 against Houston in the Texas Bowl.

