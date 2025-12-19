55°
Ford recalls more than 270,000 electric and hybrid vehicles due to roll-away risk
(AP) - Ford is recalling more than 270,000 electric and hybrid vehicles in the U.S. because of a parking function problem that could lead to them rolling away.
The Detroit automaker said that the recall includes certain 2022-2026 F-150 Lightning BEV, 2024-2026 Mustang Mach-E, and 2025-2026 Maverick vehicles. At issue is the integrated park module, which may fail to lock into the park position when the driver shifts into park.
Ford said that it will implement a park module software update for free.
Vehicle owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for additional information.
