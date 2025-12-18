64°
One dead, two injured after shooting in LaPlace, deputies say
LAPLACE — One person is dead and two more are injured in a shooting in LaPlace, deputies said.
The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Wednesday night around 6:53 p.m. along Cambridge Drive.
Depuities added that three people in total were shot.
"There is no threat to the public. This is an isolated incident," officials clarified.
