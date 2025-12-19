53°
Suspected gang member out on three bonds among four arrested by EBRSO deputies after drug raid

1 hour 56 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, December 19 2025 Dec 19, 2025 December 19, 2025 4:09 PM December 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
From left to right: Joseph, Keymond Sanford, Carl Sanford

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge deputies arrested suspected gang members following a drug bust at multiple Baton Rouge locations, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the men were "known members" of a street gang known as the Vultures; deputies previously arrested members in June. Deputies said the gang is "known to be involved in street level narcotics distribution and violent acts" in the Baton Rouge area.

Deputies searched locations on Southfork Drive, Joor Road, Gurney Street and 70th Avenue. They seized 1.71 pounds of marijuana, 15 bottles of promethazine syrup, over $12,000 in cash and more.

Officials said the gang was run by Delton Joseph, 25, who was out on two bonds in East Baton Rouge and one in West Baton Rouge Parish, as well as several co-conspirators. Joseph was booked for possession of a machine gun conversion device, violation of a protection order, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyzavier Camel, Keymond Sanford and Carl Sanford were also arrested. Keymond Sanford was also a part of those June arrests.

