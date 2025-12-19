56°
Latest Weather Blog
Get 2 Moving: Guerrilla Warfare Paintball
BATON ROUGE — Who needs the gym when your workout comes with paint? For this week’s Get 2 Moving, it's time to take aim at Guerrilla Paintball on Joor Road.
Paintball turns fitness into an experience.
“Instead of just running on a treadmill and watching a screen, you’re out there running around shooting people—the adrenaline is rushing in you, which burns more calories, and you’ll run the entire day," owner Justin King said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get 2 Moving: Gorilla Warfare Paintball
-
Baton Rouge man indicted for allegedly assaulting Border Patrol agents with vehicle
-
One dead, two injured after shooting in LaPlace, deputies say
-
LSP: Hammond woman dead, two others injured in Tangipahoa Parish crash
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools see positive effects from later start times