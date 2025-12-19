53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Belle River Bridge back to normal operations, boat parade will go back to normal route

1 hour 41 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, December 19 2025 Dec 19, 2025 December 19, 2025 4:24 PM December 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PIERRE PART - The Belle River Bridge is resuming normal operations effective immediately, officials said following concerns over low water level.

Trending News

The boat parade, scheduled for Saturday, will go back to its normal route instead of excluding Bayou Godell, officials said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days