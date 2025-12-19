53°
Belle River Bridge back to normal operations, boat parade will go back to normal route
PIERRE PART - The Belle River Bridge is resuming normal operations effective immediately, officials said following concerns over low water level.
The boat parade, scheduled for Saturday, will go back to its normal route instead of excluding Bayou Godell, officials said.
