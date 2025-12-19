Man aggressively confronted in Ascension Parish neighborhood after fishing in pond

*Editor's note: WBRZ is only blurring the face of the person involved because he has not been charged with a crime. If charges are filed, we will release the unedited video.

GONZALES - Marlon Cox says he went to visit a friend who lives in a gated neighborhood along Cessna Street in Gonzales.

"He was a little tied up, so he told me he didn't have a problem with me fishing, while I was waiting on him," he said.

Cox says that as he was leaving the pond, he noticed a large truck that was driving aggressively.

"When I realized he was trailing me, I figured I was going the wrong way. I tried to back up into someone's driveway to turn around and go the other direction," he said.

But, he says, that's when the driver threw his truck in front of his, blocking him in.

"At that point, I kind of threw my hands up and gestured to him to see if I could get him to roll his windows down and see what's going on, nothing, just pretty much a death stare," Cox said.

Video footage shows the driver calling Cox racial slurs and telling him he must leave the neighborhood.

"When I made it to the actual road. He then threw his truck across it so I couldn't pass, and that's when I just kind of started recording because I figured it could go a little south," Cox said.

It in fact did. Cox says he thought the situation was over when the driver kept going straight after he turned into his friend's driveway, but he says the driver returned after picking his kids up from the bus stop.

"He proceeds to drive through my friend's yard and then comes through the driveway, where he then confronts us and then tells a few lies and then hops out of his truck, and I guess in an attempt to assault me," he said.

Cox says he believes the driver was intoxicated at the time of the dispute. We are blurring the face of the driver because no charges have been filed against him.

"You know some situations can't be passed up, you know, especially for nothing. When there was no reason, he was provoked to do or act in the manner he did."

We did visit the driver's business to speak with him about the altercation, but it was closed. We were told by a neighbor that they were closed due to death threats against them.

We're told a police report was never filed in this case, and Ascension Parish deputies said they would not comment on the video if there was no active investigation.