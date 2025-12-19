65°
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to early morning fire on Delaware Street
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday morning on Delaware Street.
According to the department, fire crews arrived around 6:20 a.m. to discover flames and heavy smoke coming from the home.
While most of the damage was contained to one side of the home, the rest of the structure sustained smoke and water damage, the department said.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
