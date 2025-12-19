Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying suspects in discount store theft

ROSELAND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help on Friday in identifying and locating two suspects in an alleged theft at a discount store.

According to deputies, on Dec. 4, two men allegedly tricked the clerk at a Dollar General on Commercial Street into transferring a fraudulent prepaid Visa card to a new prepaid card worth $1,000.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information to contact detectives at 985-514-8181.