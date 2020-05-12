BREC outlines what parks, other facilities will reopen around Baton Rouge in 'phase 1'

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zoo, Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Trail, and dog parks are among the BREC-operated locations that will reopen within the next week.

Baton Rouge's recreation department released a comprehensive list Tuesday laying out which parks and other facilities will be accessible during phase one of the governor's plan to reopen Louisiana.

After the governor's stay-at-home order lifts May 15, the following facilities will be reopened.

-Baton Rouge Zoo (Members-only opening 18-20 and Public opening May 21)

-Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center trails (May 18)

-Dog parks (May 18)

-Magnolia Mound grounds (May 18)

-Public restrooms in community parks (May 18)

-Recreation centers in community parks (May 18)

-Tennis centers (May 18)

-Neighborhood practice fields for individual or same household activities with groups under ten people (Continuous)

-Trails and green spaces will remain open as they have throughout the pandemic; golf courses will also remain open (Continuous)

In order to stick to CDC recommendations, BREC will refrain from opening playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, pavilions, fitness centers, senior centers, splash pads, swimming pools, Liberty Lagoon Water Park, large outdoor venues such as Burbank Soccer Complex, Central Sports Complex, Oak Villa Sports Complex, Memorial Stadium, Goldsby Field and Olympia Stadium, Farr Park Equestrian Center and Independence Park Theatre during the first stage of the reopening plan.

You can read BREC's full plan for phase one here.