Evacuation traffic clogs I-10 through Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE - I-10 was gridlocked Saturday as people fled Hurricane Ida.

There were pockets of bumper-to-bumper traffic from Ascension through Lafayette. The most traffic was seen Saturday morning through East Baton Rouge where traffic started at the Ascension-EBR parish line. Traffic was slow through EBR, over the river and into West Baton Rouge on I-10 West.

There was stop-and-go traffic across the I-10 Basin Bridge westbound and through Lafayette Parish.