Entergy blamed animal mishap for Saturday morning outages in Baton Rouge

Archive image.

BATON ROUGE - An animal was blamed for an early morning power outage to a few thousand people in Mid City and the Garden District Saturday.

Power was reported out around 7:30 Saturday morning and Entergy said it would have power restored to most people by noon. Some people had power restored before 10 am.

Entergy said in a notification to customers in one area an "animal has caused an electrical short and damaged our equipment. Our crews are on the way to restore power as soon as possible."

The outage comes a few hours before LSU's late-morning road game kickoff and a few weeks after the power company was hammered for lengthy outages in the wake of Hurricane Ida.