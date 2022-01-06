73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Endangered whooping cranes released in Louisiana in efforts to avoid extinction

4 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Tuesday, November 14 2017 Nov 14, 2017 November 14, 2017 6:01 PM November 14, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

GRAND CHENIER- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on Tuesday that a group of 12 juvenile whooping cranes were released into LDWF's Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge on the coast of South Louisiana.

The juvenile cranes will join 49 other whooping cranes that are a part of an experimental population being monitored by LDWF.

Of the 12 cranes, seven were reared at Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Maryland, two were raised at Calgary Zoo in Canada, and three were hatched from eggs collected from the wild in Wisconsin and reared at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans.

Before their release, all 12 cranes were brought to the Species Survival Center where they formed a "cohort," meaning they assembled to live and migrate together, and eventually learned to socialize and thrive as a group.

Trending News

The Nov. 14th release is a part of an ongoing effort to protect the species from extinction.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days