Elderly man dies after neighbor pulls him from burning home in St. Charles Parish

NORCO - State fire marshal deputies are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of the elderly homeowner.

According to the state fire marshal's office, the Norco Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Pine Street around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.

A neighbor, who is also a volunteer firefighter, found the 86-year-old man sitting against the screen door of his home unconscious and pulled him from the house before calling 911. The homeowner was later pronounced dead at the scene.

SFM deputies said home surveillance video suggests the fire started in the kitchen. In the video, officials said it appeared the fire ignited around 4:30 a.m. near the kitchen table.

The fire is currently being investigated as an apparent accident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation while deputies attempt to determine if an unattended candle or storage of flammables in the area of origin could have been contributing factors.