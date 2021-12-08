57°
EBRSO Capitol Area Regional Training Academy graduation
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office's Capitol Area Regional Training Academy held its graduation Tuesday, December 7 at the Healing Place Church.
Twenty-five students representing 11 different agencies from across the state graduated from the 630-hour extensive program. Graduates learned law enforcement history, firearms use, legal and report writing, officer survival techniques, physical training, and a variety of related topics.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux was the speaker.
