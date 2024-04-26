EBR School Board approves resolution opposing plan that could create St. George district

BATON ROUGE — A nonbinding resolution to oppose a state bill that could allow for the creation of a school district in the proposed City of St. George was passed by the East Baton Rouge School Board at their Thursday meeting.

The resolution passed with a vote of 5-2, with two board members abstaining. The yes votes included the four members who developed the resolution — Mike Gaudet, Dadrius Lanus, Cliff Lewis and Shashonnie Steward — and Carla Lewis.

"Having this type of resolution on behalf our board says we support our system...We send our own message, and that message is we support East Baton Rouge Parish schools," said Lanus, who represents District 2. "Anybody who is willing to vote no on this, you send a clear message to our whole entire community that you don't stand for it."

The board's decision opposes HB6, which would set a statewide vote this fall on what could ultimately permit the creation of a new district in an area that largely corresponds to the long-proposed City of St. George. As it stands now, new districts need to be tied to municipalities — such as how Central opened a separate district in 2007.

"If this constitutional amendment succeeds, school districts state-wide could be created and/or existing districts redrawn solely by a majority vote the Legislature and signature of the Governor, without any vote by the impacted local parents and tax paying citizens," the resolution said.

The bill's author, Rep. Emily Chenevert (R-Baton Rouge), attended the meeting. She explained her intention with the bill was not to facilitate the creation of a school district in southeast Baton Rouge. Chenevert's district covers much of what would become St. George.

"But as Mr. Lanus said, it would be the result as originally written," Gaudet said.

Newly elected District 8 board member Emily Soulé and District 9 board member Patrick Martin abstained. The motion was opposed by Mark Bellue and Nathan Rust, Republican board members from districts 1 and 6.

"I don't think we should be in the position where we oppose or support legislation," Bellue said. "Our proper role is to provide information."

The Southeast Baton Rouge Community School District would take land from Bellue's District 1, as well as districts 6 and 9.

Despite the decision on Thursday, HB6 and its implications could be in limbo following the Louisiana Supreme Court's ruling Friday in favor of the incorporation of the City of St. George. If the city is incorporated, a school district and a city council would likely be established, similar to what happened when Central was incorporated in 2005.

The bill, HB6, is set for debate Monday in the House of Representatives.