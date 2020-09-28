EBR officials relocating early voting center on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge officials are moving a previously announced early voting site to another location that can better accommodate COVID-19 precautions.

The East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters announced Monday that the early voting site at the registrar's office on Coursey Boulevard will be relocated to Forest Community Park on South Harrell's Ferry Road and four other locations for the fall election.

Those locations can be found below. They will be open Oct. 16-27.

- City Hall – 222 St. Louis Street, Room 607, Baton Rouge

- State Archives Building - 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge

- Forest Community Park – 13900 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge

- Baker Motor Vehicle Building – 2250 Main Street, Baker

- Central Branch Library - 11260 Joor Road, Central

Officials say while the Coursey site is one of the smallest early voting locations, it typically has the second-highest turnout during major elections. As such, the site is being relocated to allow for better social distancing.

The Coursey Boulevard office will remain open during the early voting period for other voter registration business and hand-delivery of absentee ballots, but in-person early voting will not be available at that location.