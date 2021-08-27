EBR mayor will hold briefing on hurricane preparations Saturday

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Friday signed a parish-wide Emergency Disaster Declaration ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

I've signed a parish-wide Emergency Disaster Declaration ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.



The emergency declaration is in line with the State of Emergency declared by @LouisianaGov on Thursday, August 26. — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) August 27, 2021

Broome also announced the city-parish will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. Saturday to discuss storm preparations.

The emergency declaration is in line with the State of Emergency declared by Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, August 26.

The local disaster declaration allows East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP) to activate any and all necessary emergency plans, and grants the ability to request resources in the event local resources may be exceeded in response to the potential effects of Hurricane Ida.

“Hurricane Ida is forecasted to continue strengthening before it makes landfall here in Louisiana. Our City-Parish team is Red Stick Ready; we are clearing storm basins, replenishing sand locations frequently, and we are standing ready to respond to our community,” said Mayor Broome. “We are asking our residents to do the same — take this time to make a plan and prepare your families and homes.”

Click here for information on sandbag locations in East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding areas.

Additionally, WBRZ’s Weather Team is keeping an eye on developments associated with Hurricane Ida and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.

Tweets by WBRZweather