EBR coroner's report on death of one-year-old left in hot car expected soon

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police detectives are awaiting a coroner's report about the exact cause of death for a child found dead in a hot car last Friday.

On Monday, the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office identified the child as one-year-old Journee Willis and confirmed that autopsy results are pending.

During a Saturday morning interview, Baton Rouge EMS Supervisor Mike Chustz told WBRZ the child was found dead when first responders arrived on scene.

"It doesn't take long, I would say five to ten minutes, before a child would start suffering some serious heat, exhaustion symptoms, and shortly thereafter become unconscious," Chustz said.

Chustz said this is Baton Rouge's only case of a child passing away due to being left in a hot car in 2021.

"One is too many... it's tragedy to see this happen," he added.

Sources told WBRZ Friday, the child was a girl believed to be about a year old. The child was found dead in a car on Oak Grove Drive, which is located in a neighborhood just off N Sherwood Forest Drive.

Neighbors in the area told WBRZ the home operates as a day care. Baton Rouge Police Department said the house on Oak Grove Drive was not where Journee lived.