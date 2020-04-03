70°
EBR city-parish buildings to remain closed through April 30

1 hour 22 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 April 03, 2020 7:26 PM April 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome extended the closure of all City-Parish building through April 30, aligning with Governor Edwards stay-at-home order.

City-Parish buildings, including City Hall, will remain closed to the public and will be restricted to essential personnel. 

Mayor Broome and the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness also introduced a text message platform to deliver updates to the residents.

People can text “Red Stick Ready” to 225-243-9991 to subscribe.

