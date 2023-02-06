East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control waiting for bids on $5 million helicopter

BATON ROUGE- For years, East Baton Rouge Parish has used planes to help fight mosquitoes, flying over where the pests are believed to be and releasing chemicals to kill them.

That will likely be a thing of the past soon. The East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control is in the process of buying a $5 million helicopter to kill mosquitoes more effectively.

"The helicopter is definitely the newest way to go for mosquito control," Dr. Michael Becker, the Director of Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control told WBRZ. "It's also going to be more accurate and precise. We can get down lower, especially if we are using lighter insecticides."

Becker says they have already used drones to kill mosquitoes as recent as last year.

Monday morning, they were used near Plank Road to kill the insects. They hope to use both the drones and the helicopters together as soon as 2024.

"These fix-wing air crafts, they are good at what they do, but they are a one trick pony as opposed to the helicopter where we can do a lot more," Becker said.

Right now they are looking for bids for the helicopter. They hope to have one finalized by February 22.