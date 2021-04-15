Early morning storm's powerful winds down trees and cause dangerous road conditions

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, severe weather swept through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Residents reported waking up to powerful winds as well as raucous thunder and lightning around 6 a.m.

Across the state, over 2,700 power outages were reported as of 6:38 a.m., with the majority in Jefferson Parish.

Meanwhile, East Baton Rouge Parish reported approximately 172 outages and Ascension, 129.

Baton Rouge resident, Elaine Cammt, told WBRZ that a large water oak tree in front of her Magnolia Woods home fell as strong wind gusts battered the area.

As the tree fell, so did nearby powerlines, making for a dangerous combination amid an already tumultuous situation, due to the weather.

"It broke in two," Cammt explained. "It split the pole and took down all the wires. It was like fireworks for a while."

Emergency crews and Entergy personnel were quick to respond to Cammt's call.

Working swiftly, they were able to prevent a fire from starting.

Residents were also urged to use caution while navigating the roadways. The early morning downpour impacted Baton Rouge areas that are prone to flooding.

Drivers were cautioned that standing water was spotted at South Acadian Thruway and Claycut Road.

WATCH FOR FLOODING- S Acadian and Claycut. One of several areas with standing water. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 15, 2021

