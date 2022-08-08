Police: Drunk driver arrested after leaving man to drown in submerged truck

CUT OFF - A man was arrested on several traffic-related charges August 5 after a month-long investigation revealed he caused an accident that claimed the life of a passenger in his truck.

In a press release sent out by state police, it was announced that Juaquan-Maleek Hebert, 20, was driving a truck on July 11 along a highway while drunk. Michael Guill, 43, was also in the truck at the time.

According to state police, Hebert lost control of the truck and it traveled off the road and sank into Bayou Lafourche. Hebert was able to escape the truck with minor injuries, but Guill could not escape and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash revealed "significant evidence" placing Hebert as the driver at the time. A breathalyzer sample collected from Hebert the morning of the crash showed that he was over the legal limit.

Hebert was arrested August 5 and faces several charges including vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run driving.